During a health crisis like the CoVid pandemic, the importance of sanitation and hygiene cannot be overstated. Only laboratory testing can ensure that the water is safe to consume.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) MIMAROPA with its Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL) is here to provide the Microbiological and Physico-Chemical Testing needs of the different industries in Palawan.

The two laboratories are fully equipped to test water, wastewater, and food samples and is able to provide timely and accurate test results. With these tests, consumers are assured of the sample’s quality and its compliance to several national laws and regulations, including the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water (PNSDW), environmental protection and food safety.

The Microbiological and Physico-Chemical Laboratories of the DOST RSTL MIMAROPA has recently been awarded the highly esteemed DOH accreditation that recognizes testing laboratories all around the Philippines that adhere to the standards set by the Department of Health.

Compliance to the fair trade standards of the national and international market through equipment calibration is equally important for consumer protection. That is why, the RSTL Metrology laboratory actively conducts testing and calibration of Mass, Volume, and Low-Pressure Instruments for the different industries in Palawan. In addition, with the thermometry calibration facility underway, the laboratory will also be able to calibrate contact thermometers such as liquid-in-glass and food thermometers.

RSTL is committed to provide its customers with timely and accurate test and calibration data in accordance to mutually agreed terms and conditions.

To achieve this, resources are adequately provided such as properly maintained equipment, competent personnel, up-to-date and relevant methodologies and a laboratory quality management system that is compliant to both national and international standards. As evidence of its commitment to quality service, the RSTL has been given an ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation in 2016 and has retained its accreditation up to date.

Since the establishment of the RSTL in 2013, it has served more than 1 thousand customers. Delivering testing and calibration needs to different clienteles in the province of Palawan. All tests provided by RSTL MIMAROPA can be accessed through the Onelab System.

The Onelab system is an IT based platform that provides access to testing and calibration services of laboratories at a single touchpoint wherever you are located around the world. You can visit onelab.ph or https://region4b.dost.gov.ph/rstl/ for inquiries.