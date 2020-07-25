Safety barriers deadline in motorcycles extended to July 31

A motorcycle-riding couple is separated by an improvised barrier while passing through the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday (July 23, 2020). The government has extended the deadline for the installation of prescribed safety barriers for back riding in motorcycles for couples and live-in partners to July 31. (PNA image by Joey O. Razon)

Joint Task Force Covid Shield commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Friday the 5-day grace period is suffficient time for all motorcycle riders to comply.

Motorcycle riders have been given until July 26 to install safety barriers for pillion riding.

“In effect, motorcycle riders were given three weeks grace period to comply with this requirement. This will be the most that the government, through our NTF (National Task Force) against Covid-19, could give for our motorcycle riders to comply in order for them to be allowed to back-ride their spouses or live-in partners,” Eleazar said in a statement.

He added that this proves that the task force understands and listens to the concerns of motorcycle riders.

Eleazar said that the second deadline extension was given due to mounting requests from motorcycle riders to give them more time to comply since some of them do not know where to avail of the approved barrier design.

In consultation with other authorities, Eleazar said he was told that motorcycle dealers across the country were already advised as to where motorcycle riders could avail of the approved barrier design.

The barriers will also be made available in popular online stores.

Eleazar said he has also coordinated with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to ensure that substandard barriers will not go to the market.

The government has allowed motorcycle back riding for married couples and live-in partners starting July 10 subject to safety and health protocols such as the installation of safety barriers to ensure physical distancing. (PNA)