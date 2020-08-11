Sabando wants probe on DPWH projects in Roxas

Sabando said the sewerage projects in Barangays I and III were not also not coordinated with the municipal government.

Board member Maria Angela Sabando wants sewerage projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in two Roxas barangays investigated to determine if they are compliant with environment laws and policies.

Sabando said the sewerage projects in Barangays I and III were not also not coordinated with the municipal government.

Sabando said they also need to ensure that the projects meet the standard of the DENR.

“Nasimulan kasi ito hindi na-coordinate sa LGU para sana nakita kung same ba or nakasunod ba siya doon sa master plan na ginawa during my term. Thankful naman kami dahil sa project na ito, pero sana napag-usapan muna bago nasimulan,” she said.

“Isa pa kasi na concern ng LGU ay ang pagkaka-construct dito kasi diretso ito sa dagat, may filter ba ito? Mga ganoong standard sana para hindi makatulad sa ibang lugar na nagkaroon ng problema sa ganito,” Sabando added.

She said that the projects will be more cost-effective if they were consulted to the municipal government.

“Ang sa amin lang ay maayos, ang naging concern lang naman in general kung nasunod ang masterplan at ‘yong environmental standard nito. Kasi kung hindi okay ay uulit-ulit ang gastos, sayang ang pera,” she said.

The matter has been referred to the committee on environment.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.