Intelligence operatives of the Bureau of Immigration arrested a Russian national working as a disc jockey at a club in Pasay City, Metro Manila, for unruly behavior on Monday, July 8.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the Russian national, identified as Andre Umanskii, 36, was apprehended on orders from the bureau’s Board of Commissioners for expulsion from the country.

Umanskii has previously been arrested in Barangay Libertad, El Nido, back in March 2020 after getting involved in an altercation with his then live-in partner and a barangay official.

He was charged with violation of Section 151 of the Revised Penal Code and assaulting persons in authority. In 2022, he was also charged with assaulting a tricycle driver in Puerto Princesa City.

He was ordered deported in 2023 after he was found to be overstaying for more than 3 years.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the agency’s stance on such behavior, stating that the bureau “does not welcome foreigners who abuse the country’s hospitality. We are committed to maintaining peace and order, and we will take necessary actions against those who violate our laws.”

Tansingco also warned all foreign nationals and urged them to respect and follow the laws of the Philippines.

“Foreign nationals should be mindful of their behavior and adhere to our regulations. We will not tolerate any actions that disrupt the peace and safety of our communities,” he said.

Umanskii is currently detained at the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa while his deportation is being processed.