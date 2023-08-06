The Rural Agricultural Center (RAC) located in Purok Masagana, Barangay Danleg, Dumaran, has officially reopened to the public, especially to farmers and fishermen.

The refurbishment was carried out under the directives of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates and overseen by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA).

During its inauguration Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo M. Cabungcal said that the RAC will serve as a hub for knowledge-sharing on modern farming and fishing techniques, offered by the Provincial Government, to those interested in enhancing their agricultural practices and increasing their income.

“Ang RAC ay na-established under the 2nd Palawan Integrated Area Development Project. Ito ay magiging sentro ng kasanayan dito po sa bayan ng Dumaran sa pakikipagtulungan po sa Office of the Municipal Agriculture at ng Office of the Provincial Agriculture at sa ating mga partners from the National Government agencies,” Cabungcal said.

The center boasts various sections, which include nature-based and model urban vegetable production, herbs, mints, and a mini orchidarium. It also features fruit tree seedlings production, rubber tree production, high-value fruit tree production, and free-range chicken farming.

Cabungcal emphasized the facility’s importance in bolstering agricultural and fishery development in Dumaran. He championed collaboration to ensure the town’s agriculture sector thrives.

“Ito ay sa inyo—ito ay handog ng pamahalaang panlalawigan para sa inyo. Kaya’t ating pagtulungan na mapaunlad natin ang sakahan dito sa bayan ng Dumaran,” he stressed.

During the event, cash donations were given to selected PGP-CARES recipients under the Rice Enhancement Program. Beneficiaries of the locally-funded Food Always in the Home (FAITH) Program received material and seedling turnovers.

There was also a ceremonial turnover of seaweed materials to various fishermen’s associations. Additionally, the inauguration of a seaweed nursery, funded by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), promises to offer more aid to fishermen.

Cabungcal underscored that supporting agriculture remains a paramount focus for Governor Socrates’ administration. He assured continued efforts to cater to the needs of the province’s farmers and fishermen.

