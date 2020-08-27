RTNMC pushes fitness and wellness program for employees and dependents

Remy Camo, Mine Environment, Safety, and Health (MESH) Division Manager said a total of 261 employees and dependents participated in the fun walk including bikers.

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) relaunched its health and wellness program recently with the holding of “The Return of Fun Walk” to help strengthen their employees’ immune system and keep them fit.

Remy Camo, Mine Environment, Safety, and Health (MESH) Division Manager said a total of 261 employees and dependents participated in the fun walk including bikers.

“Apart from relaunching ng Health and Wellness Program na natigil because of the pandemic, nagkaroon din ng games/challenges joined by 10 teams composed of employees, contractors and dependents. Mine wide siya to target not only the employees but the community as well,” she said.

“Actually, we did an upgrade of the usual Fun Walk kasi dati ginaganap lang sa RTN Oval pero ngayon ay binigyan ng twist with additional activities dahil nagkaroon ng relaunching para ma-encourage and ipagpatuloy ng employees yung nasimulan na health and wellness despite the pandemic,” she said.

Camo said that relaunching also seeks to encourage their employees and their dependents to engage in physical activities that will improve their immune system, especially during the health crisis.

They also called for active participation in company-initiated health and wellness activities.

“Along with the health and wellness program, in-incorporate na rin natin ‘yong pag-showcase ng ating rehabilitated areas sa mine site nong nag-relaunch para ma-appreciate ng employees and dependents, even the community ‘yong ginagawa ng RTN sa site and also because exposure to nature and the environment also contributes to one’s physical well being,” she said.

She added that RTN continues to hold information and education campaigns to increase the awareness of employees about a need to have a healthy lifestyle and other health-related topics.

During the pandemic crisis, Camo said the company continued its commitment in making the health of its employees a priority and also providing vitamins for its employees and dependents to help strengthen their immune system.

The physical activities that are allowed are non-contact sports like walking, jogging, Zumba, biking within townsite, badminton, among others with compliance to the COVID-19 minimum health standards.

She added that the health and wellness program is company-wide with stricter monitoring to employees who are in need of support to improve their health status.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.