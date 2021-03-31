RTNMC extends support to Sumbiling IPs

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has extended support to the farming venture of the Indigenous Cultural Community (ICC) of Sitio Pinuwasan, Barangay Sumbiling in Bataraza with the provision of some 61 Jackfruit and 102 Calamansi seedlings as sources of additional income.

Community development organizer Bobit Alihan said the support of the mining company will help the community to improve and develop their livelihood resources even during the pandemic.

“Dati ay nandoon sila sa pagtatanim ng banana, iyon lang talaga. Samantala, ‘yong Jackfruit at Calamansi ay bihira lang ngayon, parang naenganyo sila na mahal yon at in demand kaya nag-request sila para rin sa kanilang community,” Alihan said.





He added that the community eyes to produce supplies within the market of Brgy. Rio Tuba and in the town proper.

“Ang end goal namin dito ay mabigyan ng extra income ang mga tao at makipag-ugnayan din ang mga community sa amin. Lalo na sa mga market nila, tinutulungan din namin sila mula sa simula hanggang sa makabisado na nila. Alam na rin nila kung saan ibenta at ang presyuhan. Inaasahan namin na maging okay yong project, taon-taon nila mapalago,” he added.

The mining company also expects that the farming venture will be a sustainable livelihood project for the members of Palaw’an.

Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Melba Bacero said that the potential income from agricultural products will be beneficial in their area.

“Malaking tulong ito para sa amin. Kapag inalagaan ito, pwede na maibenta para karagdagan sa aming pang araw-araw na kita,” she said.

The mining company has allotted an amount of P57,404 for the fruit production.

The support extended to the livelihood program was sourced out from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) funds of the mining company.

