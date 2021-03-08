RTNMC donates RBI facility to Sarong school

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation turns over a Radio Based Instruction Facility to help the educators and learners of Sarong Elementary School cope with the new education landscape || Photos from RTNMC official Facebook page

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has provided a P54,788 worth of Radio-Based Instruction (RBI) facility to Sarong Elementary School in Bataraza to strengthen its support to the learners in areas under blended learning scheme.

Community development organizer Ramona Adjed said the RBI will help both students and teachers cope with the current educational landscape under the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dati kasi, modules lang ‘yong mga bata walang malinaw na instruction sa kanila, parang self-study lang. Ngayon na may mga schedule ang bawat grade kung anong oras ‘yong sa kanila, sa tingin ko mas napadali ‘yong strategy ng pagtuturo ng mga teacher,” Adjed said.

Around 180 students in Sarong Elementary School will benefit from the RBI facility, which will give them enough time to understand the lessons through on-air teaching.

This commitment of RTNMC to the education sector could also encourage more students who are mostly members of indigenous groups of Molbog and Palaw’an to pursue their studies insspite of struggles.

Adjed narrated that students before were having difficult time in completing attendance due to the distance of school from their homes, and the need to help their parents to earn for their daily needs.

The RBI facility wikl help them cope with their lessons even with the absence of face-to-face interaction with teachers.

“Sana patuloy nila gamitin ng maayos at ingatan ang gamit na ibinigay sa kanila. At sana ay mas madagdagan pa ‘yong mga bata na gusto mag-aral,” she added.

“It helps our students a lot. Through RBI, they are able to learn. Our learners and parents are interested to hear the lessons on air,” teacher-in-charge Norilen Ferrariz added.

The support came from the RTNMC’s Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) under education sector allocated for the local government unit of Barangay Sarong.

