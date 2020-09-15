Sep 15, 2020

RTNMC boosts community interest in edible plants gardening

Sep 15, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

Forestry Technician Marjorie Bacosa said that residents of the barangay inside and outside the townsite can join the program that envisions to utilize the available spaces on each backyard.

Container gardening using empty cans. Image and caption by RTNMC.

 

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) recently launched an edible landscaping program within townsite proper and sitios of Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, in a bid to promote food sufficiency.

Forestry Technician Marjorie Bacosa said that residents of the barangay inside and outside the townsite can join the program that envisions to utilize the available spaces on each backyard.

“Ang pinakalayunin ng programang ito ay gawing produktibo ang mga bakanteng area sa bawat bakuran para sa sapat at sariwang mapagkukunan ng pagkain lalo na ng gulay at prutas. Other purposes of the program are aesthetics and environmental stewardship through repurposing of recycled materials and composting of kitchen waste,” she said.

 

Bunch of green leafy vegetables. Image and caption by RTNMC.

The management opened the program in a form of competition which has started on August 1 until December 7 which was divided into two categories: Category 1-RTN Townsite and Category 2-Sitios of Barangay Rio Tuba.

Bacosa said that her team visited the planting sites of contestants and learned that participants were applying different planting methods and technologies on their edible gardens.

 

Setting-up of simple hydroponics system. Image and caption by RTNMC.

“Nakakatuwakasi ‘yong iba ay nag-engage sa hydroponics, may participants na nag-utilize ng kanilang rooftop para doon magtanim mayroon nag-establish ng container gardening, vertical gardening using recycled materials. Bawat isa ay eager matutunan ang iba’t ibang technologies sa paghahalaman and maximize the use of all resources present in their areas,” she said.

There will be one grand winner for Category 1 and two grand winners for Category 2 to win P10,000 each. Aside from grand winners, there will be twelve winners for Category 1 and twenty-two winners for Category 2 to receive P5,000 each.

