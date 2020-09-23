RTN rolls out distribution of 1st batch of bioreactor soil compost

The bioreactor soil compost is the product of the ongoing research conducted by the RTNMC in improving the lateritic topsoil for the purpose of agriculture and rehabilitation projects in the mine site and partner communities.

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has began distributing the first batch of its bioreactor soil compost produced by the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) Research Center for its partners.

Blitz Paeste, Mining Technology and Geosciences coordinator of RTNMC, said that the distribution is conducted by the Community Relations (ComRel) Department in the RTN Townsite. These partners, identified on the 1st quarter of the year, provide the necessary wet waste requirement of the SDMP Research Center.

“Pinapamigay namin yong soil compost sa partners namin dito sa townsite kasi meron kaming selected na area na pupuntahan nila,” he said. “Parang balik din ito sa kanila as effort sa pagbigay nila, sa pag-segregate nang maayos, babalik lang namin ‘yong favor na hiningi namin sa kanila,” he added.

RTNMC has formed a partnership with the community that supplies needed waste materials and resources for the conduct of the study during its series of experiments started in 2018.

Through the conduct of the study, the company is also aiming to mass-produce a soil compost that could also be a fertilizer. The final product of the research could benefit the entire community of barangay Rio Tuba and nearby barangays like Taratak, Sumbiling, and Ocayan, and other farmers and individuals who venture into agriculture to those into ornamental planting.

Further physical, chemical and biological tests are being conducted by the Department of Science and Technology.

