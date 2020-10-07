RTN donates computer sets for blended learning in Bataraza

Community development organizer Melissa Didik said Tuesday that the sets of computer equipment provided by the mining company are intended for the use of learners from elementary to college; and also for the use of barangay in delivering its daily services.

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has turned over two computer sets with complete accessories to help the students in Barangay Sandoval, Bataraza to cope with the blended learning method under new normal.

“Hindi lang sa barangay, kasama rin nila ang mga scholar sa barangay. Mapapakinabangan nila ito sa paggawa ng research mula elementary, high school hanggang college para sa online class,” she said.

The P100,000 worth of computer sets with complete accessories and P90,000 worth of broadband will benefit both indigenous people (IP) and non-IP students who are also scholars of RTNMC.

The assistance given by the mining company came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) allocation budget in 2020.

“Tuwang-tuwa sila Kap na pwede nila magamit sa pag-print ng modules pati na rin ‘yong teachers pwede mag-benefit, kasama na rin kasi sa ibinigay namin ay ‘yong printer,” she said.

“Mula Monday hanggang Saturday ay pwede siya gamitin, pwede sila mag-request kahit walang pasok. Pwede mapakinabangan ng community ang broadband tuloy-tuloy kahit 24 hours,” she said.

