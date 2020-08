RTN distributes prized citrus plant to 40 households in Bataraza

Community organizer Vannesa Apilan said that each household was handed 25 seedlings on Monday under their Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

Around a thousand calamansi seedlings have been distributed by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to 40 households at Sitio Magtunao, Barangay Culandanum, Bataraza to help provide additional sources of livelihood to residents.

Community organizer Vannesa Apilan said that each household was handed 25 seedlings on Monday under their Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

“Iyan ang naisip nila na livelihood project sa area nila kasi medyo malayo yong area nila, sa bundok talaga. May isang nag-try na mas maganda ‘yong calamansi kasi hindi siya masyadong inaalagaan, less ‘yong maintenance niya,” she said.

Apilan said the calamansi seedlings add to the indigenous peoples (IP) upland farming activities in Magtunao which include planting bananas.

She added that once the calamansi plants bear fruit, they are also ready to help the residents sell them.

“Sabi ni chieftain sa akin, mas maganda ‘yong calamansi kasi habang hindi pa siya lumago kasi two years ‘yong range nyan, ‘yong tagal, meron din naman sila na kaniya-kaniyang tanim. Meron sila na mga saging at iba pa na binibigay ng company,” she said.

“Kung lumago na, pwede namin sila tulungan para maibenta sa Rio Tuba sa pangangailangan ng calamansi kasi medyo kulang din dito, hindi rin sapat ang supply,” Apilan added.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.