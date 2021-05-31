Roxas placed under General Community Quarantine

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (RIATF) has granted the request of the Roxas Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) to place the entire town under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) status.

Responding to the Roxas MIATF letter dated May 26, the RIATF ordered the town to be placed under localized granular lockdown due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, from June 1-15.

While under granular lockdown, contact tracing activities are intensified with maximized deployment of tracers hired by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Strictly implementation of local health protocols, enactment ordinances penalizing non-compliance to the minimum public health standards and reinforcement apprehension of violators are also ordered.

WP Post Author Alex Baaco is the correspondent of Palawan News in San Vicente, Palawan. He also covers politics, government policies, tourism, health and sports. His has interest in travelling and exploring different places and food. See author's posts