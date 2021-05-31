May 31, 2021

Roxas placed under General Community Quarantine

By Alex Baaco | May 31, 2021 at 6:13 pm
The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (RIATF) has granted the request of the Roxas Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) to place the entire town under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) status.

Responding to the Roxas MIATF letter dated May 26, the RIATF ordered the town to be placed under localized granular lockdown due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, from June 1-15.

While under granular lockdown, contact tracing activities are intensified with maximized deployment of tracers hired by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Strictly implementation of local health protocols, enactment ordinances penalizing non-compliance to the minimum public health standards and reinforcement  apprehension of violators are also ordered.

