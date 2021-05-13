Roxas MIATF requires inbound, essential travelers negative antigen results

As part of its precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) on COVID-19 of Roxas released guidelines for inbound and outbound travelers last Monday, May 10.

Resolution No. 10, series of 2021, requires incoming travelers including essential travelers and personnel of delivery service coming from Puerto Princesa City and other municipalities with confirmed COVID-19 cases, to present negative rapid antigen test (RAT) results secured within 24 hours prior to arrival at the designated checkpoint, health clearance from the place of origin, and valid identification card or valid company ID.



Tinitian Roxas border control point || Photos courtesy of Vilma Mampay Lagera

For outbound travelers, residents who will stay less than 24 hours outside must fill-up a COVID-19 monitoring sheet indicating the date and time of departure in the municipality. They also have to secure a travel monitoring stub upon departure at the designated checkpoint and present the same upon return. This is to ensure that the travelers stayed less than 24 hours outside Roxas.

Residents who stayed more than 24 hours in the City of Puerto Princesa and other municipalities with active COVID-19 cases are required to present negative RAT result with 24 hours validity, present valid ID, and are recommended to undergo seven days home quarantine. After seven days, they will be subjected to health assessment repeat rapid antigen test if symptoms develop.

Travelers passing through the municipality and going to other municipalities are required to present valid ID, and negative rapid antigen test result taken 24 hours prior to arrival at the designated check point.

COVID-19 has been rising at an alarming rate in the month of May as the municipality has recorded 39 active cases and one death.

