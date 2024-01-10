The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources recently distributed fuel subsidy cards to 132 fishermen in Roxas.

Each fuel coupon is worth ₱3,000 and is intended to provide relief to the fishermen who depend on fuel for their fishing activities as their primary source of income in the town.

The fuel subsidy program is also expected to increase productivity in the fishery sector and boost the income of fishermen, enabling them to take home more earnings for their families.

A statement from the Field Office Southern Palawan stated that the initiative is part of the government’s commitment to supporting the livelihoods of fisherfolk and ensuring the sustainability of the local fisheries industry.

BFAR emphasized that this initiative, which aligns with the government’s broader efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and reduce poverty in rural areas, is expected to have a direct impact on the operational costs of small-scale fishers and ease their burden amid rising fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Mayor Dennis Sabando expressed gratitude to BFAR, stating that the subsidy will be of great help to the fishermen, providing them with additional resources and greater flexibility in budgeting for essential day-to-day expenses.

“Nawa po ay makatulong ang fuel subsidy sa inyo lalo na sa inyong paghahanapbuhay at kahit papaano ay makabawas po sa inyong pang araw-araw na gastusin,” Sabando said.

“Kung maari, sundin ang bilin ng BFAR, at huwag sanang ebenta ang fuel na ibinigay sa inyo, mapalad kayo dahil nakasama kayo sa listahan ng benepisaryo, ‘Yung tatlong libo na matitipid ninyo ay maaari nang maipambili ng iba pang pangangailangan at panggastos sa araw-araw,” he added.