Roots of Health throws support to Liza Soberano

A Palawan-based NGO working on reproductive health and women empowerment has thrown its support to actress Liza Soberano after the latter was reportedly “red-tagged” by Southern Luzon Command commander Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr.
In a statement, Roots of Health said there is nothing wrong with a woman who speaks up against harassment and violence.
The group was referring to the statement issued by Gen. Parlade, who serves as the spokesman of the government’s anti-insurgency arm ELCAC, reacting to Soberano’s talk on violence against women in a forum organized by the women’s group Gabriela, which the government had accused to be a CPP-NPA front organization.
Parlade had demanded that Soberano “abdicate” her ties with Gabriela, stating “If you don’t, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira.” Lapira is reportedly a former Gabriela member who joined the NPA and was killed in a clash with government soldiers.
“Red-tagging one woman for supporting women’s rights is a threat to all women. We stand with Liza Soberano and every woman who speaks up against harassment and all forms of gender-based violence,” the Roots of Health said on Friday.
