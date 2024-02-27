The Puerto Princesa City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) has announced that New Market Road in Barangay San Jose will be temporarily converted into a one-way street due to road construction that might start this week.

City Information Officer Richard Ligad said that the road will be subject to a “remove and replace” process, not just simple repairs, to ensure a smoother passage in the public market when construction has been completed.

“Itong kalsada na ito, tatanggalin at lalagyan na ng drainage system at iba pa, kaya malaking trabaho po. Yan ay magsisimula anytime this week. Bago magsimula, kailangan ma-inform namin yong public dahil marami ang dumadaan dito,” Ligad said in a video taken on New Market Road.

“Magiging one-way muna itong kalsadang ito habang ginagawa ito,” he added.

CTMO Traffic Operations Officer Allan Marbella said that based on their plan, the entrance to New Market Road will be located near the Seed Farm in Barangay Tiniguiban, while the exit will be towards Massway in Barangay San Jose.

“Pansamantala, hangga’t hindi pa buo yong gagawing pagbubungkal ng mga mag-aayos, kalahatian pa lamang noong New Market Road ang ating isasara hanggang doon sa exit,” he said.

There were two main considerations for designating the one-way flow towards the opposite side, said Marbella. First, during the afternoon, traffic volume is higher in Tiniguiban. Allowing passage to exit through this barangay could potentially congest traffic further.

He further said that the second consideration is for travelers heading from north to south to have an alternative route—the Pablico Road.

“Kung manggagaling ka ng North Highway, yon ang ating gagamitin na kalsada para makatawid papuntang Tiniguiban at tutuloy sa Sta. Monica. Sa ngayon, yon ang magiging plano natin. Magkakabit naman ng mga signage para sa information ng ating mga drivers,” he said.

He further elaborated on another point, stating that tricycles are permitted to travel along the North Highway but only up to the junction with Pablico Road.

This means their access is limited exclusively to the stretch of the North Highway that leads to the said road.

Ligad also reiterated this, stating they are not allowed on other parts of the North Highway, but only up to this designated alternative road.

“Uulitin natin, lalo na para sa mga tricycle drivers, baka isipin ng iba kapag ginagawa na ito, ay puwede na sila sa North Highway. Hindi po. Hanggang doon lang kayo sa Pablico para makatawid kayo sa Tiniguiban. Kapag lumagpas kayo, hindi kayo papayagan. Kapag lumagpas kayo, may violation na kayo,” said Ligad.