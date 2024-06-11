A transformative program geared towards bolstering the livelihoods and productivity of residents in Puerto Princesa City has recently kicked off, spearheaded by Councilor Judith Raine Bayron.

Dubbed the “RMB Caravan,” its inauguration took place in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa last Saturday, June 8.

Central to the event was a session on “Basic Life Support,” facilitated by representatives from the City Health Office.

Attendees underwent comprehensive training in “Hands-Only CPR and Foreign Body Airway Obstruction Orientation,” arming them with expertise to respond to emergencies. Councilor Bayron’s initiative is committed to ensuring that every household is equipped with life-saving capabilities and techniques.

The Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (LEDIPO) also paved the way for the provision of the “Basic Livelihood Program.” Participants were trained in making dishwashing and fabric conditioner for those who aspire to start small businesses.

Even the Office of the City Agriculture contributed with the “Urban Organic Gardening and Snap Hydrophonics.” Attendees were delighted to learn new knowledge that can be applied even at home.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat namin sa inyo Konsehala Bayron sa ganitong activities kasi kami mismo ay nagkaroon ng ideya kung paano rin kami makakatulong para sa mga nasasakupan namin. Importante rin sa amin yong Basic Life Support kasi kami mismo ang daan para makapagligtas ng buhay ng mahal namin sa buhay,” said barangay captain Leny Nicolas of Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa.

RMB will continue its journey to all barangays in the city, ensuring that each family’s standard of living improves with the steadfast support of Councilor Bayron’s office, leaving no one behind.

“Masaya ako na nakikitang masaya kayo sa mga training na ginawa ninyo kasi alam kong malaking tulong ito para sa inyo. Yong Basic Life Support, pangarap natin yan na malagyan bawat pamilya ng isang marunong na rescuer dahil kahit ako naranasan ko yan sa pamilya namin. Sana yong mga maliliit na negosyo na natutunan niyo rin ay maging daan para kahit papaano ay kumita kayo, maliit pa man yan pero malay natin pagdating ng panahon ay lumago rin,” she said.

Councilor Jonjie Rodriguez and Councilor Karl Dylan Aquino were also present in launching the program, extending their gratitude for the support of participants from Barangay San Isidro and Barangay Bagong Pag-asa.