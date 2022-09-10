- Advertisement by Google -

Environment authorities in Rizal town plan to ramp up their information and education campaign to help people avoid crocodile threats, particularly in the community in Barangay Canipaan, where the body of a 10-year-old boy remains missing in a river following an attack last month.

Jenel Torres of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) in Rizal, stated that 15 signboards will be placed in river areas where crocodiles are frequently sighted to warn the public of their presence.

Torres said the information campaign will be conducted in partnership with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“Bumuo rin kami ng team for information education campaign, involved ang MENRO, PCSDS, at DENR,” she said.

- Advertisement -

(Photo courtesy of MENRO)

“This week nakapaglagay na tayo sa ilog ng Iraan, [noong] September 8, then tuloy-tuloy na ito. Sa Canipaan hindi pa nalalagay ang signboard na bago. Isasabay na lang namin sa assessment and validation ng mga crocodile and rivers doon, at hinihintay lang namin ang schedule ng PCSDS, para joint activity na,” Torres added.

Torres urged the public to report any sightings of crocodiles in their communities to their office. This data will assist them in keeping track of the total number of crocodiles in the wild.

Rainier Manalo of Crocodylus Porosus Philippines Incorporated (CPPI) reported 33 crocodile sightings in Canipaan during a survey conducted in June of this year.

Dayshift schedule? No worries. Sitel Palawan got you!

Get hired on our dayshift account and enjoy world class benefits.

Start your Application NOW, register on this link: https://forms.gle/UYh8th4zyvDfAsRn6

Come and visit us at Sitel Main Site, Brgy. San Pedro, PPC. In front of City coliseum.

Open from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Bring your vaccination card and 1 valid ID upon application.

SitelPalawan #workinparadise #worklifebalance

About Post Author

Ruil Alabi is the news correspondent for Sofronio Española and Narra, Palawan. He also covers some agriculture stories. His interests are with food and technology. See author's posts