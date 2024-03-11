Members of the Municipal Council for the Protection of Children (MCPC) from the municipality of Rizal was recognized during the Functionality Assessment conducted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG),

The assessment took place under the supervision of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) from March 6 to 7, at the Provincial Capitol Building in Palawan.

Rizal LCPC Focal Person. Vanessa Bianca L. Fuentes, the LCPC Focal Person, achieved an impressive Ideal Rating of 81.02%.

Rizal’s LCAT-VAWC focal person Cherrymae Manggaran, excelled with 100.5%.

The Functional Assessment is an ongoing collaborative process that involves examining significant questions, listening to family stories, and evaluating the skills and behaviors of individual children in various everyday situations and activities.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong expressed a positive outlook on the Ideal Rating, affirming the continuous pursuit of the program’s success in the coming years.