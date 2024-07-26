Around 900 people from Rizal and Bataraza in Palawan benefitted from the Integrated Immunization Campaign held from July 23 to 25.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said it was a joint effort by the Palawan Provincial Health Office and several other organizations including the Center for Health Development-MIMAROPA, Philippine Information Agency, Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO) Palawan, Relief International, Palawan Ultra Health Marketing Inc., and the local Rizal government.

The initiative offered a range of free health services including medical check-ups, lab tests, vaccinations, HIV screening, and malaria testing. Participants could also receive treatments for tuberculosis, leprosy, and animal bites, along with family health and nutrition support.

Additional aids such as prenatal kits and vitamins were distributed. An educational campaign coupled with a puppet show was also featured to enhance community awareness and participation in vaccination against common preventable diseases like tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and measles.

The campaign aimed to make essential health services accessible to local residents and increase awareness about the importance of vaccinations.