Rio Tuba Nickel strengthening kinship with ambassadors for responsible mining

RTN SDMP Scholars with RTNMC Community during the thanksgiving gathering. Photo courtesy of RTNMC.

The event was held in December at the Community Relations (ComRel) Information Center in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza.

A one-day Thanksgiving gathering was held by the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) recently for the ambassadors of responsible mining and scholars of its Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) through its Community Relations Department (CRD).

RTNMC community relations manager Bong Dela Rosa underscored that the gathering aims to boosts the morale and confidence of the scholars and to strengthen the relationship between the community organizers and responsible mining ambassadors.

“We are regularly conducting such gathering to keep the bond and kinship stronger as we face another year of challenges and opportunities ahead, especially for our scholars,” said Dela Rosa

The Thanksgiving also included mentoring and counseling on how to pursue and maintain scholarship privileges given by Venice Guian, the community relations SDMP supervisor.

“The scholarship is not everyone’s right, it’s a privilege that needs most attention and value. The scholars really need to step up to cope with the in-demand changes and challenges the modern world would be producing,” said Guian

Jonaly Lagrada, one of the college scholars taking up a business course, said that they are fortunate to be chosen as scholars, accepting their challenges and important roles in the community as ambassadors of goodwill.

“Masaya po kami and at the same time, nacha-challenge bilang scholar ng RTN. Alam namin na malaki ang responsibilidad na naka-assign sa amin upang ipalaganap sa aming kakayanan ang mensahe ng responsableng pagmimina dito sa Bataraza,” said Lagrada

She also added that it is high time to add friends and Facebook friends as they meet new faces and characters.

“Ang thanksgiving na ito ay pagkakataon din upang magkakilanlan ang bawat isa at masundan pa ang aming mga bonding bilang mga scholars ng RTN. Makakabuo ng pagkakaibigan at pagkakapatiran,” she added.

Rio Tuba Nickel has been holding stakeholders’ fora to uplift responsible awareness on the issues and events emanating from their communities.

About the Author ISKANDAR SALI