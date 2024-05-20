A motorcycle rider died in an accident on the national highway in Barangay Sta. Monica around one o’clock in the morning last Sunday, May 19.

The accident victim, Antonio Alvarez Cadeleña Gierey, 28, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

At the accident site, personnel from Police Station 2 found pieces of Gierey’s Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle. It appears that due to the intensity of the impact, he was thrown from his motorcycle a considerable distance away.

Their report indicates that the point of impact can be seen on the left side of the road, approximately 50 meters away from the motorcycle, which was on the right side, facing towards Baker’s Hill.