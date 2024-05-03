A man believed to be under the influence of alcohol died after the motorcycle he was riding overshot a curve in Sitio Bunuangin, Barangay Port Barton, San Vicente, Palawan, on the morning of May 1.

The man was identified as Romulo Lapore Jr., 34, from Barangay Port Barton in the said town.

According to the report from the San Vicente Municipal Police Station, the victim and his passenger were headed towards the town proper on an unnamed motorcycle.

The motorcycle was allegedly speeding and lost control upon reaching a sharp curve, causing it to overshoot and collide with a coconut tree.

Lapore sustained severe head injuries, resulting in his death, while his passenger is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.