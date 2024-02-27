The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) showcased a rice paddy art installation at FutureRice Farm featuring the record-breaking rice yield of 20.06 million metric tons achieved in 2023 in tribute to Filipino rice farmers.

This feat reportedly surpasses the previous record of 19.96 million metric tons set in 2021, which was also commemorated with a paddy art installation in 2022.

“The rice paddy art image serves as a testament to the steady perseverance of our farmers and symbolizes our anticipation of higher rice yields as we envision, with our President, a prosperous new Philippines,” Executive Director John de Leon said.

Scheduled for launching on March 20-21 during the Institute’s Lakbay Palay, the rice paddy art was created by more than 70 PhilRice staff and field workers using PSB Rc10 variety and traditional purple rice.

The 5-hectare FutureRice farm also showcases drone technology, advanced farm machinery, diversified farming, and an experimental field that demonstrates hybrid, inbred, and traditional rice varieties.