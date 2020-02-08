Some people resist to their teeth certain norms or consensus to push their hidden agenda for their self-serving purposes, manipulate things for their advantage and are very negative and critical of almost anything. They disregard what fits the common good but regard as good what fits them.

A cop was called to an Adult Day Care center where someone was making trouble and resisting arrest. A Child Day Care Center also called, there was a two-year-old boy resisting a rest.

Some people resist to their teeth certain norms or consensus to push their hidden agenda for their self-serving purposes, manipulate things for their advantage and are very negative and critical of almost anything. They disregard what fits the common good but regard as good what fits them. To such people, Jesus had these harsh words: “Woe to you, Scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people’s bones and all uncleanness.”(Mt. 23: 27). It happened in Jesus’ time and it’s still happening in our time.

If honesty is the best policy, obedience is the best courtesy. There are people who above us whom we owe respect and obedience, in the family, society or church. An obedient person is humble and trustworthy. Obedience brings harmony, disobedience leads to unhappiness. Resist greed of all forms, arrest selfish desire.

The eruption of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines that caused unimaginable loss to property and severe misery to thousands of people, the sudden demise of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant and the global spread and scare of the deadly Coronavirus from Wuhan, China, tell of the fragility and vulnerability of human life. Nothing is permanent on this earth, everything must go for we are just like dust in the wind and will be ashes in the end.

Someone used to do many different things, like gambling, drugs, and alcohol, but that has changed, he’s doing many things differently now. No more of the destructive entertainments but more of spiritual enlightenment. Money is temporary, fame is temporary, wealth is temporary, career is temporary, beauty is temporary, but God is eternal. Never let the sadness of your past and the fear of your future ruin the happiness of your present. God will make a way when there seems to be no way. Life may not be fair, but God is always faithful. When we put God first, all others fall into their proper places.

On the flip side, someone said that we cannot become what we want by remaining what we are. Without struggle, there is no progress. All we have to decide is what to do with the time given us. Avoiding certain people to protect your emotional health is not a weakness, its wisdom. What is meant for you will find its way. Don’t let your past define your future. “Everything negative; pressure, challenges, is all an opportunity for me to rise.” (Kobe Bryant). If God brings you to it, he’ll bring you through it. Be yourself, because an original is better than a copy. If you don’t want where you are, move, you are not a tree. Respect is earned, trust gained and loyalty returned. Amen on that folks!!!

St. Faustina wrote Jesus’ words; “Language has no adequate expression to extol my goodness.” (Diary 359).

Pray the Divine Mercy every 3 p.m. daily pray the Chaplet and the Holy Rosary for peace.

Healing Mass at San Vicente Church every Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the anointing of the blessed oil of San Roque and veneration of his sacred relic.

Tune in to KOLG 90.9 F.M. for live: DIVINE MERCY MOMENTS PROGRAM. We accept prayer-petition requests on air.

My DIVINE MERCY MOMENTS BOOK volume 1 and volume 2 are now available. Pls. call 483-9464 or 734-4573. Supplies are limited.

