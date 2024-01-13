The custody of a “near threatened” Asian leaf turtle found during a maritime police operation in Sitio Talaudyong, Barangay Bacungan, was handed over Friday to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

The PCSDS reported that the sub-adult female turtle, measuring 19.5 cm in carapace length and 17.8 cm in carapace width, was turned over to them by personnel from the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) after it was found.

Asian leaf turtles, scientifically known as Cyclemys dentata, are a species of freshwater turtles native to various regions in Southeast Asia.

They are recognized for their distinctive appearance, which includes a relatively flat and leaf-shaped shell. These turtles are generally small to medium-sized and exhibit sexual dimorphism, with females being larger than males.

Primarily aquatic, they are commonly found in slow-moving rivers, streams, ponds, and marshes. They are omnivorous, feeding on a diet that includes aquatic plants, insects, small fish, and other aquatic organisms.

Unfortunately, Asian leaf turtles face threats due to habitat loss, water pollution, and illegal pet trade. As a result, they are listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List and are subject to conservation efforts to protect their populations and their habitats.

Based on studies, the presence of Asian leaf turtles in ecosystems helps maintain ecological balance, nutrient cycling, and the diversity of species within their habitats.

The PCSDS urges residents who happen to encounter or capture any live wildlife to turn them over to their office or call their hotlines: PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) at 09319642128 (TNT) and 09656620248 (TM), or the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT).

Concerned individuals can also send a message to its Facebook page for any concerns they may have.