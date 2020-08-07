Rescue 165 in Dumaran is temporarily suspended, following ambush incident

Richristopher Magbanua, head of Rescue 165 in the province, said Thursday in a live press briefing they are concerned over the safety of their workers given the unresolved incident.

The provincial government has temporarily suspended the operation of its Rescue 165 unit in Dumaran, following the August 1 ambush by still unidentified armed men on one of its vehicles that led to the death of a government nurse.

“Pansamantala ay tigil muna ang operasyon sa lugar na ‘yan dahil natatakot tayo. Hangga’t hindi natin nakikita kung ano ang nangyari sa ating kasamahan ay hindi pa tayo magde-desisyon na ibalik ang operasyon,” Magbanua said.

The provincial government had accused the rebel New People’s Army (NPA) as being behind the attack. The NPA for it’s part had issued a statement neither confirming nor denying its role but stating they will conduct an internal investigation among their group.

Meanwhile, Magbanua said that those who are in need of ambulance assistance may temporarily coordinate with the local government unit.

“Kung may emergency ay sa LGU na muna sila makipagugnayan pati sa MDRRMO,” Magbanua said.

“Hindi natin alam kung anong intension ng bumaril sa kanila, kung ako man ang target nila, ‘wag naman sana hindi naman tayo masamang tao at tumutulong lang tayo. Parang malayo na maging target sila, dito kasi sila ang tinumbok mismo. Wala tayong mga nababalitaan na pagbabanta,” he added.

