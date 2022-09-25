- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Education (DepEd) has allocated funds from its 2023 budget to repair and construct classrooms damaged by Typhoon Odette in the northern municipalities of Palawan, according to Rep. Egay Salvame of the 1st District of Palawan.

In a Facebook post, Rep. Salvame reported that Congress has already approved funds to be utilized for these projects, which are enclosed in DepEd’s 2023 budget.

The lawmaker also said that he had asked DepEd Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte for the money himself.

“Personal nating kinausap si Vice-President at DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte tungkol sa mga kailangang ipaayos na mga classrooms sa ating distrito na nasira ng bagyong Odette,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Natutuwa po tayong ibalita sa ating mga prinsipal, guro, estudyante, at mga magulang na inaprubahan naman po ni VP/Sec. Sara ang ating mga requests na pondo at projects, mula sa repair ng mga classroom, hanggang sa pagpapatayo ng mga panibagong classroom sa mga nagrequest na eskwelahan,” Salvame added.

Salvame also said that he has coordinated with the local DepEd for the list of schools ravaged by Typhoon Odette to ensure that rehabilitation and construction projects will be included in the 2021 National Budget.

Based on the document that Salvame shared, the department will also provide funds to replace computers and printing equipment that were damaged by the typhoon.

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts