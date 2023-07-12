Fifteen residents of Brooke’s Point town participated in a 25-day study of the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) program for Electrical Installation and Maintenance National Certificate II.

These individuals were granted scholarships by the office of the 2nd District Representative, Jose Chaves Alvarez.

The program commenced on July 9 at the Southern Palawan College, Inc (SPCI). The classes are being conducted under the guidance of Elsa Leceste, the school administrator.

The Office of the 2nd District Representative stated that this program enables the youth to remain productive during their regular school break while providing them with an opportunity to earn extra income, which can help support their families.

On their first day of classes, the scholars received words of encouragement from Richcristopher Magbanua, who represented Alvarez.