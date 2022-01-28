House Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. of the 3rd Legislative District of Palawan recently visited typhoon Odette-affected barangays in Puerto Princesa City and distributed aid to the victims.

Acosta gave food packages in the northern barangays of Concepcion, Cabayugan, Tagabinet, Macarascas, Bahile, and Langogan Elementary School in Brgy. Langogan, where many families are still taking shelter.



(Photos courtesy of Office of the 3rd District Representative Gil Acosta)

“Dito sobra-sobra ang destruction, kawawa ang ating mga kabarangay,” he said during his visit in Langogan.

He also took part in the turnover ceremony of a farm-to-market road in Old Centro, Brgy. Cabayugan, with Congressman Mike Aglipay of the Diwa Partylist.

(Photo courtesy of Office of the 3rd District Representative Gil Acosta)

Acosta’s office is continuing to visit several barangays in search of ways to help those affected by Typhoon Odette.