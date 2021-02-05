Rep. Acosta leads groundbreaking ceremonies for two road projects in Puerto Princesa

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to begin work on the road connecting Maruyugon and Lucbuan and another connecting barangays Inagawan and Kamuning in Puerto Princesa City.

The twin projects recently had its groundbreaking led by Representative Gil Acosta, Jr. (3rd district, Palawan).

Rep. Acosta’s office explained that the NIA road project in Inagawan is a partnership with the Diwa partylist and will be constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Napakalaking biyaya ito para sa [aking] mga nasasakupan lalo na sa mga magsasaka dahil sa wakas, kahit papaano ay mababawasan na ang problema dito,” said Inagawan barangay captain Roderick Cervancia.

Cervancia said they have been awaiting the construction of that road for the last 38 years.

He said that upon completion, it will provide easier access to the farmers who need to bring their harvests to the markets from the fields.

“Kapag tuluyan ng napa-semento ang NIA Road ay makikinabang dito ang 95 na mga kabahayan ang pangunahing ikinabubuhay ay ang pagsasaka at pagtatanim ng mga gulay,” Acosta said.

