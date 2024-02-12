Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe a sinister bomb threat targeting Philippine government agencies, marking a firm stance against national security risks.

Originating from an anonymous email penned by an individual claiming to be Takahiro Karasawa, a self-proclaimed Japanese lawyer and bomb-making expert, the threat specifies an attack on February 12, 2024, at precisely 3:34 p.m.

“There should be no place for pranks or spreading fear among our people. Let this be a warning to those behind this that we will not tolerate such acts and we will go after you with the full extent of the law,” he warned.

Secretary Remulla’s response underscores the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards actions that aim to sow panic and fear among the public, signaling a stern warning against those daring to disrupt peace and order.