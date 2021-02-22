Regional IATF concurs with localized lockdown of PSU, Justice Hall

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) regional office has expressed support to the city government’s decision to place an entire block covering the PSU Main Campus and the Justice Hall under strict lockdown as a containment measure against the spread of COVID-19 infection.

In a letter dated Monday addressed to Mayor Lucilo Bayron, acting DILG regional director Wilhelm Suyco said that the regional inter-agency task force (RIATF) had “concurred” with the localized lockdown of the area.

The city earlier placed the entire area between the Hall of Justice Compound and the PSU Main Campus as a “critical zone” where an “enhanced community quarantine” or ECQ measures will be in place beginning February 20 until March 6. The area has been determined to be the ground zero of a community transmission situation that saw a rapid increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Suyco also urged the city government to adhere to existing guidelines on localization of COVID-19 action plans covered the IATF’s memorandum circular on the matter.