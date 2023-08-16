Authorities have arrested Rogel Obra Obra, who was ranked seventh among the most wanted individuals at the regional level.

He was apprehended on Monday, August 14, in Barangay Panitian, Sofronio Española, in response to three counts of statutory rape charges.

Also known as “Rogel Obra” or “Akel,” the 37-year-old suspect is a resident of Barangay Princess Urduja, Narra.

The collaborative operation that led to the arrest involved the Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station, Palawan Provincial Police Office Intelligence Units, and the 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company.

His arrest was by virtue of a warrant issued on April 24, 2023, issued by Judge Jocelyn Sundiang Dilig from Branch 47 of the Regional Trial Court, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.