Red tide warning still up at PPC Bay

BFAR advised all residents not to consumed all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or “alamang” collected from the Puerto Princesa Bay because they are still not safe for human consumption.

Shellfish collected from Puerto Princesa City bay remained unsafe due to the presence of red tide toxins based on the latest shellfish bulletin issued by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

In its Shellfish Bulletin No. 26, BFAR advised all residents not to consumed all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or “alamang” collected from the Puerto Princesa Bay because they are still not safe for human consumption

“Based on the latest bulletin, shellfishes collected from Puerto Princesa Bay remain positive for paralytic shellfish poison,” the advisory said.

The areas of Bataan, Tagbilaran City, Irong-Irong, San Pedro, and Silanga Bay in Western Samar and Tacloban are also still positive for red tide.

The red tide phenomenon is due to the accumulation of microscopic algae, mostly dinoflagellates, in the coastal waters.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.