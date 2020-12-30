Red tide toxins back in Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay

According to the BFAR’s Shellfish Bulletin No. 29, dated December 22, samples taken from shellfish meat tested positive for red tide toxins.

The Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town has tested positive anew for red tide toxins, according to the Bureau of Fisheries of Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The Sound was cleared for the red tide on December 14.

According to the BFAR’s Shellfish Bulletin No. 29, dated December 22, samples taken from shellfish meat tested positive for red tide toxins.

These toxins are known to cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP), which can be fatal to human if ingested by eating sea life.

“Thus, to avoid Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning, the public is advised to refrain from eating, gathering, harvesting, transporting, and marketing shellfish from coastal waters of Inner Malampaya Sound, Taytay, until such time that the shellfish toxicity level has gone below the regulatory limit,” the bulletin stated.

The public is also advised to thoroughly clean fish before consumption. This involves removing entrails and gills to avoid residue of red tide toxins.

The Inner Malampaya Sound is one of Palawan’s primary sources of live fish and other seafood. The BFAR issued a Red Tide Alert in the area in mid-October, then lifted the alert last December 14.