Finance Secretary Ralph Recto met with the management of the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) at the head office in Malate, Manila, to discuss the bank’s operations, financial performance, and key programs aimed at enhancing digitalization, financial inclusion, and national development.

Recto commended Landbank for surpassing its financial targets in 2023, expressing his pleasure with the government bank’s management for maintaining a strong capital position and intensifying support for agriculture, fisheries, and rural development.

He also praised the bank’s robust support for the national government’s programs and the implementation of various digital platforms.

As Chairman of Landbank, Recto assured full support for the bank’s strategic initiatives in 2024, focusing on national development lending, treasury and investment, digital banking, and cybersecurity, among other areas.