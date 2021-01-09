Recall petitioners in Narra say they have enough signatures

Jojo Gastanes, the spokesperon of suspended Mayor Gerandy B. Danao, explained that the correct figure although lower than earlier reported is more than the required number of signatures for the petition to push through.

The petition to recall acting Narra Mayor Crispin O. Lumba, Jr. and seven members of the Sangguniang Bayan has gathered only 10,495 signatures and not over 28,000 as earlier reported by the group which initiated the move.

Jojo Gastanes, the spokesperon of suspended Mayor Gerandy B. Danao, explained that the correct figure although lower than earlier reported is more than the required number of signatures for the petition to push through.

“10,495 talaga ‘yon. At ang pagbabasehan ng COMELEC para sa 20 per cent na kailangan na voters ay 42,675 na total voter population, according sa census,” Gastanes explained in a series of interviews.

Citing loss of confidence, a group of supporters of Danao filed the petiton against Lumba together with acting Vice-Mayor Clarito D. Demaala, IV and SB members Janet Nabua, Arnold Verano, Cenon Garcia, Francisco Atchera, Jr., Amelia Gimpaya, and Christine Joy Mahilum.

Copies of the petition were filed at the Commission on Elections-Narra (COMELEC) and is now subject for review by the commission’s main office.

Lumba and the SB members filed complaints against Danao in early 2020 before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan which subsequently handed down a 20-month suspension. This also triggered Danao’s supporters to initiate the recall.

According to Republic Act No. 9244, a petition representing 20 per cent of the voting population is applicable to towns with a voting population of at least 20,000 but less than 75,000.

Gastanes also said they are confident that the petition will be acted upon by COMELEC before the deadline which is one year before the conduct of a regular election.

“Days lang naman malalaman kung ano ang desisyon ng COMELEC, kaya sure naman ‘di mauubusan ng oras. Huwag lang umabot ng May 9,” Gastanes said.

He added that Lumba’s camp has not made any moves as a reaction to the petition, despite being the target of Danao supporters’ ire. “Ang alam ko ay inaantay lang din nila ang magiging desisyon dito sa petition, tsaka na sila aaksyon,” he stated.