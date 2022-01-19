Philippine Fleet commander Rear Adm. Alberto Carlos will be the next head of the Western Command (WESCOM) in Palawan, the Civil Relations Service (CRS) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced Tuesday.

Carlos will replace Vice Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez, who is due to retire from the AFP. The change of command ceremony will take place on January 21, 2022, at the WESCOM Headquarters.

The AFP said Carlos is an experienced ship captain and naval aviator, logistics and procurement expert, and accomplished writer.

The AFP announcement posted on January 18, 2022

“He has been in the military service for 32 years. His continuing commitment to handle major positions and collateral duties is driven by his strong sense of professional ethics and public accountability,” the CRS said in a social media post.

“Carlos’ steadfast devotion to duty in various logistics/resource management posts undoubtedly contributed to the realization of the modernization targets of the Philippine Navy and the AFP,” the CRS said.

His appointment was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on January 17, according to sources.