Real property tax payment deadline moved

The Palawan provincial government has extended the deadline for payment of Real Property Tax (RPT) without penalty and surcharge to May 31, from its original schedule of March 21.

The extension is based on Provincial Ordinance 2504-2021 approved recently by the provincial board which aims to accommodate the volume of the tax payers under the new normal because of new standard health and safety protocols.

According to the ordinance, the extension is also in consonance with Proclamation No. 1021 extending the period of State of Calamity in the country due to COVID-19 for one year from September 13, 2020.

Proclamation No. 922 also enjoins Local Government Units to render full assistance address the pandemic.

“[Due to the] large number of the taxpayers who will come to the Provincial Treasurer’s Office which may compromise the public health and safety measures, there is a pressing need to extend the deadline for the 1st quarter real property tax payment,” the ordinance stated.

The payment of RPT are as follows: 1st quarter (January to March 31); 2nd quarter (April 1 to June 30); 3rd Quarter (July 1 to September 30); and 4th quarter (October 1 to December 31).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts