Raymundo Fernandez, Jr. formally took an oath of office as the newly appointed Sangguniang Bayan member of Cuyo municipality yesterday, July 19, at the Governor’s Office in the provincial capitol.

The oath-taking ceremony was personally administered by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, and witnessed by Mayor Mark Delos Reyes and 2nd District Board Member Ryan Maminta.

Fernandez assumed the position as a replacement for the former Sangguniang Bayan member, Michael Cervancia, who resigned from his duties. This is in accordance with Section 45 of Republic Act 7160 of the Local Government Code, which states that both officials mentioned are affiliated with the same political party, the People’s Reform Party.

According to the aforementioned law, the party chairman has the authority to recommend a replacement during a vacant position, provided that the successor comes from the same party and serves in the same position until the end of the term.

Fernandez was recommended for the position by 1st District Congressman Edgardo L. Salvame, who is also the Provincial Chairman of the People’s Reform Party.