Authorities in Brooke’s Point arrested a person on Maundy Thursday for two cases of rape.

The suspect, known as alias Kanto, 48, and a farmer from Barangay Ransang, Rizal, was wanted by the police in Palawan.

Kanto is accused of committing statutory rape and is considered the most wanted person in the province.

The arrest happened in Barangay Pangobilian with the help of several law enforcement units. A warrant from Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza authorized the operation.

Kanto is facing serious charges and is held without bail for two counts of statutory rape. A bail of ₱80,000.00 is suggested for other charges.

Currently, Kanto is in the custody of Brooke’s Point MPS, waiting for the next legal steps.