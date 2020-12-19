Rampano Road and access road to Balsahan, up for construction

The road already has an allocated budget from his office since 2016, but its release was delayed due to other documents that needed to be complied with and that it is under the city.

Construction of the first phase of the 1.4-kilometer Rampano Road in Barangay Sicsican has started, according to Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. of the 3rd District, Palawan.

He said the construction of the first phase began on December 16.

The road already has an allocated budget from his office since 2016, but its release was delayed due to other documents that needed to be complied with and that it is under the city.

“Sa napakahabang panahon ng kanilang pag-aantay ay magagawa na rin ang kalsada na kapag mainit, maalikabok, at kapag maulan naman ay sobrang putik,” he said in statement posted Thursday on Facebook.

“[Noong] 2016 pa nang ma-budget-an ng ikatlong distrito ang pagpapakalsada sa Rampano Road dahil sa dami na rin ng mga nakatira dito. Dahil hindi ito national road at isa lamang city road ay natagalan ang paglalabas at nahirapan makahingi ng budget para maipasaayos lubak-lubak na kalsada,” Acosta added in the statement.

Acosta’s also said that the 1.5-kilometer access road to the Balsahan Pool inside the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) is also up for construction.

He said it will be useful to the public, particularly when it reopens in January next year.

“[Maganda ang epekto ng] access road to Balsahan Pool [sa] muling pagbubukas sa publiko ng pasyalan sa buwan ng Enero sa susunod na taong 2021. Bubuksan na ito sa mga tao pero katulad ng maraming establisyemento, limitado lamang ang maaring makapasok at makaligo sa Balsahan,” he added.

The projects will be implemented in partnership with the DIWA Partylist and the Department of Public Works in Highways (DPWH).

