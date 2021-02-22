Rainy weekdays loom over Palawan

The combination of Amihan winds or the northeast monsoon and tropical storm Auring is expected to bring in rains over Palawan until around Thursday, according to the forecast of the local state weather bureau.

“Combination na may amihan ka at approaching na LPA so aggravated ang northwest quadrant mo dahil ang inflow ng malamig na hangin tapos meron kang sirkulasyon ng low-pressure. Ang tawag doon ay extended area o trough kaya may pangungulap tayo,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local chief Sonny Pajarilla said.

Pajarilla said that the earliest time for Auring to leave PAR is on Thursday and the latest will be on Saturday.

“Ang earliest na pwede ito lumabas ng PAR o malusaw ay Thursday, ang pinakamatagal na pwede abutin hanggang Sabado kasi gigilid lang siya dito sa almost boundary line sa West Philippine Sea patungo sa south ng Vietnam,” he said.

Once the tropical depression downgraded into LPA, it is possible to re-organize near Busuanga or pass through Puerto Princesa he added.

The wind intensity would only bring rain showers until Friday.

“Most likely ay mag-reorganize sa north ng Sulu at posibleng mag-exit iyan sa between Mindoro at sa may Busuanga island and itutulak siya ng amihan pababa. Kapag tinulak ng amihan pababa, didikit siya sa ating isla,” he said.

“Ang magiging movement niyan ay southwestward, yon ang ating tinitingnan na scenario, meron pa na other scenario na pwedeng central part mismo hindi yong north ng Sulu mag-organize, hindi dito sa Busuanga,” he added.

