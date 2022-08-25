- Advertisement by Google -

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continue to affect and is expected to cover portions of eastern Visayas. The rest of the country will observe partly cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Friday there is no other weather disturbance expected to occur in the next three days, resulting to good weather conditions in Palawan with isolated rains in the afternoon.

“Within 24 hours dahil ini-expect natin na magandang panahon, bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang mga kalangitan na mararanasan natin. And then ‘yong mga pag-ulan ay mga isolated rains at thunderstorms lalo pag hapon at gabi,” he said.

PAGASA did not raise gale warning over seaboards of the country, which will be convenient for seafarers with small vessels.

The light to moderate winds from the north to northeast will prevail over Luzon with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.5 meters. PAGASA added the the light to moderate wind also from the east to northeast will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

