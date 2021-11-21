The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Friday said the hotel quarantine period for fully vaccinated returning overseas Filipinos, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and balikbayans from yellow countries will be reduced from five to just three days starting November 22.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that fully vaccinated balikbayans from yellow countries with pre-departure testing within 72 hours only need to undergo a three-day facility-based quarantine with testing on the 3rd day. They will also be advised to complete self-monitoring up to the 14th day from arrival.

Those without pre-departure testing, on the other hand, will be subjected to a facility-based quarantine until the release of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results taken on the 5th day.

With a negative result, the individual will be released for home quarantine until the 10th day, DOT said.

Unvaccinated visitors shall undergo facility-based quarantine with testing on the seventh day, to be followed by home quarantine up to the 14th day upon the release of a negative test result.

“This latest development will greatly contribute to the ongoing recovery of the tourism sector this holiday season while also providing more time to those who want to return home to be with their loved ones in the Philippines,” Romulo-Puyat said. (PNA)