City government employees who will get ratings not lower than “very satisfactory” during the Individual Performance Commitment and Review (IPCR) in 2021 will be entitled to receive bonus pays.

Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron announced on Monday that aside from the year-end bonus, qualified employees will also receive 65 percent of their December 2021 basic salary as performance incentives.

“So dalawang bonus ang tatanggapin ng mga empleyado,” he said.

Bayron said that the city government had passed the requirements for a local government unit to be able to give such incentives, which includes good financial housekeeping among others.

He said funds that will be used for the incentive will be taken from the savings out of the personal services of the city government. He added that the savings were collected as he did not grant several requests of department heads to fill up vacant positions yet.

“Sabi ko, nag pay-off yung hindi ko masyadong nilalargahan yung mga request ng department heads na kailangan i-fill up yung mag positions. Medyo pinatitigasan ko at ang sabi ko yun lang mga technical positions muna, at dahil nga hindi na-fill up yung ibang positions, bastante ang savings natin at yun ang tatanggapin ninyo ngayong November,” he said.

About Post Author