Some senior citizens patiently waits for their turn to receive their allowance. // Image fromPSWDO via PIO Palawan Facebook page.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO) news release on Friday, 178 PWDs, and 693 senior citizens in the towns of Cagayancillo, El Nido, and Roxas received their pensions.

Some 801 persons with disabilities (PWD) and indigent senior citizens from three northern towns have received their pensions amounting to P500/month from the provincial government’s Local Social Pension (LSP) fund.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO) news release on Friday, 178 PWDs, and 693 senior citizens in the towns of Cagayancillo, El Nido, and Roxas received their pensions.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña said the PWDs received P3,000 each as pension for the period of July to December 2019.

Another 50 PWDs in Dumaran got P1,500 each in accumulated pension from July to September 2019 which 38 from El Nido, 52 in Roxas, and 90 from Cagayancillo.

For senior citizens, 35 were from El Nido, 594 in Roxas, and 64 in Cagayancillo.

Other senior citizens also received P3,000 covering the whole year of 2019 while some of them received P1,500 for the period of July to December 2019.

“[Ang programang LSP] ay may layuning matulungan ang mga ito lalo na ang mga kapus-palad partikular sa kanilang pangangailangan sa mga gamot at pagkain,” Ablaña said.

PSWDO is also set to distribute pensions of senior citizens in other towns in the next few days according to the news release.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.