Forty-two indigent persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality of Busuanga received P378,000 financial assistance from the provincial government of Palawan, as part of its program to strengthen the local social pension (LSP) for the marginalized group.

Employees of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) distributed pensions to 42 individuals on December 3 and 4, covering the entire 2020 and for the months of January to June 2021, according to a statement from the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

(Photo from PSWDO posted by PIO Palawan)

The LSP program allows each PWD to receive P500 monthly as financial assistance.

It was initiative to provide financial assistance to qualified individuals for the purchase of their medicines and other needs.

- Advertisement -

“Ang pagkakaloob ng ayuda sa mga PWD ay upang patuloy na matulungan ang mga ito sa kanilang pangunahing pangangailangan partikular sa pagkain at mga gamot,” the statement read.